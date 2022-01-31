President's address bereft of anything new, silent on key issues: Opposition

New Delhi: The opposition leaders on Monday criticised the President's address to the joint session of Parliament saying that not only did it lack anything new but was silent on several key issues.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told IANS that the address was nothing but a compilation of the government's claim of its last seven years' work.

"Whatever Modi ji used to say outside the House, which is rarely seen inside the House, the same has been repeated in the President's speech. We expected something substantial on the growing unemployment.

The Prime Minister had said that every year he will be providing 2 crore jobs. Where are those two crore jobs?, In seven years, it should be 14 crore jobs."