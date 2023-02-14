Press Club of India condemns "IT surveys" at BBC offices

Calling it "deeply unfortunate", the PCI said: "...this latest instance appears to be a clear cut case of vendetta, coming within weeks of a documentary aired by the BBC on the Gujarat riots."

"This documentary, which appears to be the immediate provocation for the raids, has already been banned on YouTube and other social media platforms," read the statement further.

It added: "We are deeply concerned and distressed that such an action on an international broadcasting network will damage the reputation and image of India as the largest democracy in the world."

"We appeal to the Government to restrain its agencies from misusing their powers in order to intimidate the media and put curbs on the freedom of the Press."