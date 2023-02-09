Press Club of India condemns murder of Maharashtra journalist

New Delhi: Press Club of India, Press Association and Delhi Union of Journalists strongly condemned the cold-blooded murder of a journalist, Shashikant Warishe, 48 of Maharashtra in broad daylight by a notorious land mafia that was exposed by the scribe through his series of writings.

As per the statement of PCI, The heinous murder of Shashikant has sent shock waves all over the country. He was run over inside a petrol station in Ratnagiri on Feb 7 2023, a day after he wrote an expose on a controversial refinery project in Konkan.

"The accused Pandharinath Amberkar, a land mafia who had featured in his article on Monday was allegedly driving the SUV. He has been arrested and charged with murder. PCI, PA and DUJ while condemning the brutal crime demanded that a high-level probe by a sitting High Court judge or retired Supreme Court Judge should be conducted into the incident. The Maharashtra Government should also announce suitable ex-gratia to the journalist's family and ensure protection to family members and witnesses," reads the statement.