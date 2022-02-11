Press Club of India discusses new PIB accreditation guidelines

New Delhi, Feb 11: Various journalist organisations, associations and unions under the aegis of Press Club of India held a meeting on Friday and discussed the new PIB accreditation guidelines.

A statement of the Press Club of India issued here said that the meeting after the detail discussions strongly opposed the unilateral and unfair decision of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in drastically altering the guidelines and forming a lopsided Central Media Accreditation Committee (CMAC). "Both the guidelines and the CMAC violate the existing guidelines framed by the apex media body Press Council of India," the statement said. The Press Club of India has also written to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur to register their protest.