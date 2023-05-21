Prez Murmu should inaugurate new Parliament, not PM: Rahul

“The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House and not the Prime Minister,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

The New Parliament House inauguration event is scheduled on May 28.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on 28th May 2023, which is also the 140th birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the great son of India,” BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted.