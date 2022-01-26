Principal Resident Commissioner hoists tricolour at J&K House

New Delhi, Jan 26: Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K, Bipul Pathak unfurled the national flag on the 73rd Republic Day at J&K House, 5-Prithvi Raj Road.
A contingent of J&K Armed Police presented the guard of honour on the occasion.
The ceremonial function was attended by the officers and officials of J&K posted at New Delhi.
There were no cultural activities due to COVID-19.
Pathak said that this was an event to remember the sacrifice of freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the dignity of the nation and made freedom for India a reality.
He said that it was a historic day when the Constitution of India was adopted and the country emerged as the largest and vibrant democracy.