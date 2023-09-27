Principal Secy to PM reviews follow-up on G20 summit's outcomes

During the meeting, Mishra asked the officials to prepare for the G20 virtual summit which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the culmination of the G20 summit earlier this month.

The G20 virtual summit is scheduled to be held in November this year.

According to sources, Mishra said that the G20 summit was not a one-time affair and the Indian presidency has delivered solid outcomes which are being followed up and monitored closely. All ministries concerned leading various working groups are being tasked to implement their sector-specific outcomes. A high-level monitoring group is also being set up.