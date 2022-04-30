‘Prioritise cases of 3.5 lakh poor undertrials on humanitarian sensibility’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there are nearly 3.5 lakh undertrials in jail - mostly from poor or ordinary families - and appealed to all chief ministers and chief justices of high courts to prioritise their cases on the bases of humanitarian sensibility and law.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, which was also attended by Chief Justice N. V. Ramana, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Law and Justice S.P. Singh Baghel and Supreme Court judges.

The Prime Minister insisted that judicial reform is not merely a policy matter and human sensitivities are involved and they should be kept in the centre of all the deliberations.

He pointed out there are about 3.5 lakh prisoners in the country who are under trial and are in jail, most of whom are from poor or ordinary families.