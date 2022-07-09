PRIs essential messengers of PM Modi's welfare schemes: Dr Jitendra

Moradabad (UP): Describing the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and their representatives as the essential messengers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that Panches, Sarpances as well as the elected representatives in Block and District Councils had an opportunity to play a distinct role in reaching out to the last man in the last queue, at the grassroot level.
“They can ensure the benefit of each of the pro-poor and welfare schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last 8 years to the people,” he said.
“The importance that Prime Minister Modi accords to the PRIs is borne out of the latest example of the ‘Panchayati Raj Diwas’ held in the month of April for which Prime Minister chose to hold the programme at Palli Panchayat near Jammu and from there he addressed the PRIs across the country. It is, therefore, now also the responsibility of the PRIs to ensure that not a single deserving citizen is left out from getting the benefit of schemes like PM Awas Yojna, Ujjwala Yojna, PM Garib Kalyan Yojna, PM Kissan Nidhi, Swachhata Yojna, etc,” he added.
He was addressing a gathering of the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions(PRIs) in the presence of Uttar Pradesh State Minister for Panchayati Raj, Choudhary Bhupendra Singh and others.
Dr Jitendra observed that right from the beginning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given priority to the empowerment of PRIs and to strengthen them to empower the man standing at the last end of the shore.