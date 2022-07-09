PRIs essential messengers of PM Modi's welfare schemes: Dr Jitendra

“They can ensure the benefit of each of the pro-poor and welfare schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last 8 years to the people,” he said.

“The importance that Prime Minister Modi accords to the PRIs is borne out of the latest example of the ‘Panchayati Raj Diwas’ held in the month of April for which Prime Minister chose to hold the programme at Palli Panchayat near Jammu and from there he addressed the PRIs across the country. It is, therefore, now also the responsibility of the PRIs to ensure that not a single deserving citizen is left out from getting the benefit of schemes like PM Awas Yojna, Ujjwala Yojna, PM Garib Kalyan Yojna, PM Kissan Nidhi, Swachhata Yojna, etc,” he added.