Process for appointment of CDS underway: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the appointment of the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be made soon and that the process for it is underway.

The post of CDS has been lying vacant since General Bipin Rawat’s death in a helicopter crash on December 8 last year.

“The appointment of the CDS will be made soon. The process for it is underway,” the defence minister said during a media briefing here on the rollout of the “Agnipath” recruitment scheme for the armed forces.