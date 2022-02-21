Proof of demand, acceptance of bribe essential for establishing offence under sec 7 of PC Act: SC

The apex court said that offence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act relating to public servants taking bribe requires a demand of illegal gratification and its acceptance. The section deals with offence by public servants taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S Oka said this while setting aside the judgement of the Telangana High Court which had upheld the conviction of a woman public servant, who was working as a commercial tax officer at Secunderabad, for the alleged offences under the PC Act including under section 7.