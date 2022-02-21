Proof of demand, acceptance of bribe essential for establishing offence under sec 7 of PC Act: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said the proof of demand for bribe by a public servant and its acceptance by the official is essential for establishing the offence under the provision of the anti-corruption law which relates to government servants taking illegal gratification.
The apex court said that offence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act relating to public servants taking bribe requires a demand of illegal gratification and its acceptance. The section deals with offence by public servants taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act.
A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S Oka said this while setting aside the judgement of the Telangana High Court which had upheld the conviction of a woman public servant, who was working as a commercial tax officer at Secunderabad, for the alleged offences under the PC Act including under section 7.
“The offence under section 7 of the PC Act relating to public servants taking bribe requires a demand of illegal gratification and the acceptance thereof. The proof of demand of bribe by a public servant and its acceptance by him is sine quo non for establishing the offence under section 7 of the PC Act,” the bench said in its 17-page judgement.