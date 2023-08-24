Proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore approved to enhance armed forces’ operational capabilities

New Delhi: A Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting, held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 7,800 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The Defence Ministry said this decision has been taken to enhance the efficiency of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the DAC has granted AoN for procurement and installation of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite on Mi-17 V5 Helicopters.

The EW Suite will be procured from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

The DAC has also accorded AoN for procurement of a Ground-Based Autonomous System for mechanised infantry and armoured regiments which will enable various operations like unmanned surveillance, logistic delivery of ammunition, fuel & spares and casualty evacuation on the battlefield, a Defence Ministry official said.