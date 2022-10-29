Protection of citizens’ Constitutional rights a must: Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday while speaking on the amendments to the IT intermediary Rules 2021 said protection of the Constitutional rights of Indian citizens is a must, adding India is a trustee of rights of its citizens and Digital Nagriks.

In a major push towards an Open, Safe and Trusted and Accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT notified these amendments aimed at protecting the rights of “Digital Nagriks”.

It also enhances due diligence requirements and ensuring accountability of social media and other intermediaries. They have been notified against the backdrop of complaints regarding the action/inaction on the part of the intermediaries on user grievances regarding objectionable content or suspension of their accounts.