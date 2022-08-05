Provide details of doctors ‘given’ freebies by Dolo 650 maker: NMC to IT Department

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body for the I-T department, in July had accused the makers of the widely-used Dolo-650 tablet of indulging in “unethical practices” and distributing freebies of about Rs 1,000 crore to doctors and medical professionals in exchange for promoting its products.

The Income Tax department had on July 6 raided 36 premises of Bengaluru-based Micro Labs Ltd. across nine states.