Public participation will help check TB: PM Modi

“Nearly 10 lakh TB patients have been adopted by people. Even children have broken their piggy banks to ensure treatment of TB patients. This community initiative needs to be lauded. We are also increasing focus on areas where the number of cases is more. What we need to do is to help in removing the stigma attached to the disease,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that technology was being used to contain the growth of TB and the duration of treatment had also been reduced.

“We have pursued the trace, test, track, treat and technology package to win this war,” he ended.