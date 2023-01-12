Publication of criminal antecedents of candidates a must: EC

Agartala: All political parties and candidates will have to publish criminal antecedents of their candidates at least three times in newspapers, television channels and on their websites, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said here on Thursday.

“People must know the background of all candidates before the election,” the CEC told the media after the full commission headed by Kumar and two Election Commissioners -- Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel - reviewing the poll preparedness of Tripura Assembly elections, expected to be held in later next month.