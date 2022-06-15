Punjab Education Minister awards Aryans as most admired upcoming Pharma College

Srinagar: Education Minister Punjab, Meet Hayer, awarded Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, near Chandigarh, as the most admired upcoming Pharma College. Academicians from all over the country gathered for brainstorming to improve the level of education in Punjab in the learning roots event in Chandigarh. The event was organised by SRS foundation in association with the Education Ministry of Punjab to strengthen the education sector of Punjab.
Meet Hayer while congratulating said that the colleges of the region are putting their best efforts in uplifting the quality of education. He said the government would bring Punjab to the first place in the country in the field of higher education.
Dr. Anshu Kataria while thanking said that the education minister will bring the education level to the top position in Punjab. “Aryans Group is committed to quality education in the region. It is a matter of pride to receive this prestigious award.
The Pharmaceutical sector is likely to offer promising and enriching careers in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector at the global level with lucrative salary packages in the Post COVID-19 scenario,” he asserted.
He further congratulated the whole Aryans Team and said that the students and staff of Aryans Group have reached many achievements in the last 15 years.
It is to be mentioned that Aryans College of Pharmacy is affiliated to Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda and is approved with Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), New Delhi. The College is running B.Pharma with 100 seats and D. Pharma Courses with 60 seats.
Pilot Arun Hooda, Director SRS Foundation, Laljit Singh Bhullar,Transport Minister,Punjab and MLA, Patti, Professor Dr Dinesh, Dr R Murugeswari, Bishop Ignis, Ashok Parashar, MLA Ludhiana, Dr Charanjit Singh, MLA Chamkaur Sahib, Dinesh Kumar, MLA Ropar and Heeta Ambrish were included in the jury of the award ceremony.