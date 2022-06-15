Punjab Education Minister awards Aryans as most admired upcoming Pharma College

Srinagar: Education Minister Punjab, Meet Hayer, awarded Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, near Chandigarh, as the most admired upcoming Pharma College. Academicians from all over the country gathered for brainstorming to improve the level of education in Punjab in the learning roots event in Chandigarh. The event was organised by SRS foundation in association with the Education Ministry of Punjab to strengthen the education sector of Punjab.

Meet Hayer while congratulating said that the colleges of the region are putting their best efforts in uplifting the quality of education. He said the government would bring Punjab to the first place in the country in the field of higher education.