‘Punjab government should take terror alerts seriously’

New Delhi: BJP’s national General Secretary Tarun Chugh has urged the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab to take terror alerts in the state seriously and initiate action against the same.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Chugh alleged that certain forces are trying to vitiate the state’s atmosphere for several years and they have been strengthened ever since AAP assumed power in the state.

Chugh said that even after nine months of assuming power, the state government has not refuted the claims made in a video by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) of terror funds being used in government’s formation.