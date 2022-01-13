Punjab Police seizes RDX

Chandigarh: Close on the heels of busting a terror module backed by the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), Punjab Police on Thursday said it has seized 2.5 kg of RDX, besides arms and ammunition, on the disclosure of the prime accused in two recent incidents of hurling of grenades in Pathankot.
Police have also seized a detonator, a detonating cord, five explosive fuses along with wires and 12 live cartridges of AK-47 rifles, Director General of Police (DGP) V K Bhawra said here.
The explosive material was to be used in assembling IEDs, police said.