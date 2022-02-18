Punjab polls: Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Chandigarh, Feb 18 : Campaigning for the 117 Assembly seats of Punjab came to an end on Friday evening even as political parties made last-minute efforts to mobilise support for their candidates ahead of the February 20 elections.
The Congress released its manifesto earlier in the day, promising financial assistance for women, one lakh government jobs and creation of corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining if it returns to power in the state.
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia took out road shows in Bhadaur, Jalalabad, Raikot and Amritsar, respectively. Former chief minister Amarinder Singh and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took out a road show in Patiala.
Amarinder Singh's wife and Congress MP Preneet Kaur also part in the road show.
Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and SAD president Sukhbir Badal also campaigned on the last day. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, are in the fray in the state. The voting will take place from 8 am till 6 pm, said Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju.
The Election Commission had earlier postponed the date of voting for the Assembly polls from February 14 to February 20 in the wake of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.