Punjab polls: Over 63% voter turnout
Chandigarh: A voter turnout of over 63 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in Punjab, where the polling for 117 Assembly seats was held amid tight security arrangements.
The voting started at 8 am and continued till 6 pm. The voting remained peaceful, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju told PTI.
At many places, where the voters had entered booths before 6 pm and were standing in queues, they were allowed to cast their votes.
The final voting percentage, which is set to increase, will be known later after compilation of data, officials said. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, the voting percentage stood at 77.4.
A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray this time.
