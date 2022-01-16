Purple revolution J&K’s gift to StartUp India: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that “Purple revolution” was Jammu & Kashmir’s gift to "StartUp India", an initiative that was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

On the occasion of first National StartUp Day, Dr Jitendra was briefing about the Aroma Mission launched by the Union Ministry of Science & Technology through the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), which led to the well known “Purple revolution” in India.