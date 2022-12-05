‘Purpose of charity must not be conversion’, SC on plea against forced conversion

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reiterated that the issue of forced religious conversion is a “very serious issue” and emphasised that charity is welcome, but the purpose of charity must not be conversion.

A bench headed by justice MR Shah said if somebody wants help then that person should be helped, and pointed out that people convert for various reasons, but “allurement is dangerous”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on his part, submitted before the bench, also comprising Justice C.T. Ravikumar, a neutral authority to decide whether people are converting for grains, or medicines, or whether they are converting due to a change of heart. Justice Shah said, “the matter is serious and we are taking it seriously...”