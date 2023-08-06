‘Quit India’, PM Modi’s apparent jibe at Opposition bloc

PM Modi was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations in 27 states and UTs via video conferencing.

Taking note of the ‘Quit India movement’ anniversary in the month of August, he said, “This month is the month of revolution, it is the month of gratitude. It is the month of duty, and so many historical days come in August, which gave a new direction to the history of India and inspires us even today. Tomorrow on August 7, the whole country will celebrate national handloom day, dedicated to the Swadeshi movement, this date of August 7 is the day for every Indian to reiterate the resolve to be vocal for local...After August 7, August 9 will come. It is that day when the historic ‘Quit India’ started. Mahatma Gandhi had given the Mantra, and Quit India Movement created new energy in India’s steps towards independence, inspired by this, today the whole country is saying for every evil, which is quit India.”