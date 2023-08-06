‘Quit India’, PM Modi’s apparent jibe at Opposition bloc

New Delhi, August 6: In an apparent jibe at the Opposition grand alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly criticized “corruption, dynasty rule and appeasement”, saying that today the whole country is calling for these “evil forces to quit India”.
PM Modi was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations in 27 states and UTs via video conferencing.
Taking note of the ‘Quit India movement’ anniversary in the month of August, he said, “This month is the month of revolution, it is the month of gratitude. It is the month of duty, and so many historical days come in August, which gave a new direction to the history of India and inspires us even today. Tomorrow on August 7, the whole country will celebrate national handloom day, dedicated to the Swadeshi movement, this date of August 7 is the day for every Indian to reiterate the resolve to be vocal for local...After August 7, August 9 will come. It is that day when the historic ‘Quit India’ started. Mahatma Gandhi had given the Mantra, and Quit India Movement created new energy in India’s steps towards independence, inspired by this, today the whole country is saying for every evil, which is quit India.”
He stressed saying, “there is only one reverberation in all directions, and that is corruption quit India, dynasty quit India, and appeasement quit India.”
While targeting the I.N.D.I.A bloc, the Prime Minister, without taking any name, said that today, there is a faction of Opposition parties which is opposing everything and that not a single senior leader of it visited the Statue of Unity, in Gujarat.
“Unfortunately, a faction of the Opposition in our country is following the old ways even today. They will neither do anything by themselves nor let anyone else do anything. The country built a modern Parliament building. Parliament is the symbol of the country’s democracy. It has representation from the Ruling side as well as the Opposition. But this faction of the Opposition opposed the new Parliament building. We redeveloped Kartavya Path but they opposed that too. For 70 years, they didn’t even build a war memorial for the Bravehearts of the country. When we built the National War Memorial, they felt no shame in criticising it publically. Sardar Vallabhbhai Pate’s Statue of Unity is the tallest building in the world. Every Indian is proud of it. But none of the big leaders of a few political parties ever visited the Statue...Rising above negative politics, we are going ahead on the path of positive politics as a mission,” he said.
Several Union Ministers and the Chief Ministers or Governors also joined the foundation stones laying ceremony from their respective states, where the respective railway stations are to get a complete makeover, under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.