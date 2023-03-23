Rahul Gandhi convicted in 'Modi surname' defamation case, granted bail

Gandhi was convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years.



However, the lawyer representing Gandhi said that the punishment of two years was reduced to 30 days and a bail has been granted, while allowing the right to appeal.



BJP MLA and former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks.

