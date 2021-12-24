Rahul Gandhi demands compensation to families of COVID deceased

Sharing a news report on bodies being dumped in the Ganga during the second wave of COVID-19, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "The truth of the pain of Covid deceased is flowing in the waves of the Ganga, which is not possible to hide. Compensating the families of the victims would be the first step towards justice."Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded the grant of compensation to the victims' families and said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should apologise to the people of the state for hiding the truth about the dead bodies found along the river Ganga.