Day after conviction, Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha

Srinagar, March 24: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha, a day after his conviction in a defamation case by court in Gujarat.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification disqualifying the Wayanad MP from the house.
"Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," the notification read.
Surat district court in Gujarat on Thursday convicted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark in 2019.
Gandhi was convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years.
BJP MLA and former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?..." remark.