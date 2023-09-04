‘Rahul Gandhi is answerable’

Amritsar, Sep 4: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today came down heavily on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly spreading "poison in the society" with statements like Sanatan Dharma is against social justice.
Chugh targeted the opposition alliance INDIA and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well over the issue besides Tamil Nadu’s ruling party asking them is appeasement an agenda of the new-found alliance?
He accused INDIA bloc parties of “insulting” Sanatan Dharma for vote bank and appeasement politics.
While asking the people to reject the opposition grouping, which is spreading “hatred, poison and attacking the country’s culture and tradition” Chugh said a public movement must be built against such ideas.