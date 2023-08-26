Rahul Gandhi playing cheap China politics: Chugh

Chugh said under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not even a single inch of land has gone to China. "In fact it was during the times of the Congress that China encroached on the Indian territory while the then Congress-led government sat quietly on the matter", he added.

Chugh said the statements given by Rahul Gandhi would only help demoralise the security forces which have been guarding the borders at the cost of their lives. It is unfortunate that a senior Congress leader coming from the Gandhi family is raking up undue controversies on the Indo-China border to play cheap political games.

"Rahul's soft corner for China is known all over the country after he shared a break-fast meeting with the Chinese diplomats in Delhi during the course of the Dolklam crisis. Rahul is only singing the same tune in Ladakh now", added Chugh.