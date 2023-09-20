Rahul Gandhi seeks urgent implementation of women's reservation bill

A large chunk of women should have access to reservation but that is missing, Gandhi said. He also shared data of 90 Union ministries' Secretaries, informing that it was "shocking and shattering" to know that only three of them belonged to the OBC community. "This an insult to the OBC community. Out of 90 secretaries in the government of India, only three are from the OBC community. They control only 5 per cent of the country's budget," the Wayanad MP said amid chantings of "Shame!" by Congress MPs.

When Speaker Om Birla said that it was a discussion on women's reservation bill, Gandhi said: "This is about transfer of power to women and OBCs." He said that he supports the bill and agrees it’s an important step, but no reservation for OBC women is a "missing" link.