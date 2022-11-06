Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 60 days

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra continued in Telangana' on Sunday.
On the 60th day of his walkathon, the Congress MP started walking at Alladurg in Medak district on Sunday morning.
He along with state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy and other state leaders walked through different parts of Alladurg headquarters before the mid-break halt at Chintal Lakshmapur.
During the padyatra, Rahul interacted with people from various walks of life. He waved at the people standing on either side of the road and entertained the requests of some youngsters for selfies with him.
The Congress leader also held a meeting with representatives of various groups and enquired about their problems.
The padyatra will resume at Nizam underpass at Narayankhed in the evening and end for the day at Mahadevpally. Rahul will have a night-halt at Jukkal in Kamareddy district.
Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Maharashtra on Monday.
Meanwhile, eminent lawyer and activist Bharat Bhushan lent his support to the yatra by joining Rahul Gandhi in the foot march. Political activist Yogendra Yadav also walked with the Congress leader.