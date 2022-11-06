Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 60 days

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra continued in Telangana' on Sunday.

On the 60th day of his walkathon, the Congress MP started walking at Alladurg in Medak district on Sunday morning.

He along with state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy and other state leaders walked through different parts of Alladurg headquarters before the mid-break halt at Chintal Lakshmapur.

During the padyatra, Rahul interacted with people from various walks of life. He waved at the people standing on either side of the road and entertained the requests of some youngsters for selfies with him.