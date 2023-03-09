Rahul must apologise for 'defaming' India on foreign soil: Chugh

The BJP leader said at a time when the entire world is looking up to India and India has become a vibrant example of democracy, Rahul's address at Cambridge was a piece of "ridicule for him and the Congress".

"Rahul's misleading and negative propaganda against India to defame all Indians speaks of bankruptcy in the Congress and it's thinking," Chugh added in a statement.

He said that Rahul Gandhi should have talked about a large number of government initiatives that the Modi government has brought about but his Italian glasses don't let him see that and for this, he owes an apology to the country.