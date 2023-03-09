Rahul must apologize for 'defaming' India on foreign lands: Chugh

Taking strong exception to Rahul's speech in Cambridge recently, Chugh said at a time when India has been bestowed the proud responsibility of leading the G20 group Rahul Gandhi's "defamatory address demonstrated that he was still wearing Italian glasses to look at India."

Chugh said at a time when the entire world is looking up to India and India has become a vibrant example of democracy, Rahul's address at Cambridge was a piece of "ridicule for him and the Congress."