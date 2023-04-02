national

Rahul to be present in Surat court today for filing appeal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul GandhiANI
IANS

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be present in a court in Gujarat’s Surat on Monday as an appeal is filed against his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case while party workers and leaders are reaching there. The legal team has done all the preparation for the appeal, party sources said.

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case and sentenced to two years jail, following which he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday had said that a legal team was working on the case.

