Railway Minister inspects AC3-Tier Coach with modified toilet facilities

In order to provide hygienic environment to passengers and to keep trains and its toilets neat and clean, Jagadhari Workshop of Northern Railway has modified the toilet of AC-3 Tier Coach of 2013 Vintage. Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected this coach at New Delhi Railway station The Minister took keen interest in the modifications being done by Jagadhari Workshop and appreciated their efforts to keep trains toilets neat and clean.

Modified AC-3 Tier Toilet includes Fire barrier decorative coating for improved aesthetics and anti-graffiti properties including complete repair of FRP walls before painting, New 5 mm Aluminum Composite Bond Ceiling, Decorative Glass FRP door, Wash Basin Bowl along with Counter Top made of Aluminum Polymer Composite Material, Epoxy flooring in Toilets. It also has strengthened Dustbin (with SS Cage) provided of Aluminum Polymer Composite Material below the washbasin Countertop, Automatic Hygiene and Odor control system, Automatic Touch free wall mounted liquid soap dispenser of 800 ml capacity instead of 500 ml with anti-theft arrangement have been done in the toilet area.