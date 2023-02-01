Railway Minister inspects AC3-Tier Coach with modified toilet facilities

New Delhi, Feb 1: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways today inspected the A.C. 3 Tier Coach having Modified Toilet Facilities at New Delhi Railway Station.
In order to provide hygienic environment to passengers and to keep trains and its toilets neat and clean, Jagadhari Workshop of Northern Railway has modified the toilet of AC-3 Tier Coach of 2013 Vintage. Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected this coach at New Delhi Railway station The Minister took keen interest in the modifications being done by Jagadhari Workshop and appreciated their efforts to keep trains toilets neat and clean.
Modified AC-3 Tier Toilet includes Fire barrier decorative coating for improved aesthetics and anti-graffiti properties including complete repair of FRP walls before painting, New 5 mm Aluminum Composite Bond Ceiling, Decorative Glass FRP door, Wash Basin Bowl along with Counter Top made of Aluminum Polymer Composite Material, Epoxy flooring in Toilets. It also has strengthened Dustbin (with SS Cage) provided of Aluminum Polymer Composite Material below the washbasin Countertop, Automatic Hygiene and Odor control system, Automatic Touch free wall mounted liquid soap dispenser of 800 ml capacity instead of 500 ml with anti-theft arrangement have been done in the toilet area.
Northern Railway in a statement said aesthetically pleasing and Modified CDTS Panel door to accommodate Bio vacuum panel, Corian Washbasin with Stainless Steel dustbin & large sized flushed mirror with frame to Aluminium Polymer Composite material has been made as per MDTS 18008.
The facility includes new Waste Bin Arrangement, Water taps with anti theft arrangement, Anti Scratch PU Pigment Polish on entrance doors, walls & ceiling to improve aesthetics, Moulding Less Decorative Glass FRP Covers around lavatory doors, Relocation of Fire Detection System Control Panel and 100% replacement of PVC & welding with 4 mm PVC electrode for better finish in the DoorWay& Gangway Area.