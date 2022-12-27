Railways announces 'Amrit Bharat' scheme for station modernisation

New Delhi: The Railways Ministry on Tuesday said it has formulated a new policy for modernisation of stations named "Amrit Bharat Station" scheme, envisaging their development on a continuous basis with a long-term vision.

Based on long-term planning and implementation of the elements of the master plan as per the needs and patronage of the station, it aims at preparation of master plans of different stations and its implementation in phases to enhance facilities, including and beyond the Minimum Essential Amenities (MEA). It also seeks creation of roof plazas and city centres at the station in long run.

The scheme shall aim to meet the needs of the stakeholders, the station usage studies as far as possible based on availability of funds and priority, and cater for introduction of new amenities as well as upgradation and replacement of existing ones.