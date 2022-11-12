Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: 6 convicts released from prison

Chennai: The six convicts who were jailed in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi have been released from prison on Saturday, officials said.
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of all the six life-term convicts in view of the Tamil Nadu government’s recommendation.
In May, the top court had ordered the release of A.G. Perarivalan, who was sentenced to life imprisonment over the 1991 assassination of the former Prime Minister.
On Friday, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna passed the order of releasing the convicts including S. Nalini and her husband Murugan a.k.a. Sri Haran.
It noted that the state government has recommended the release of all convicts, and also that the convicts have spent more than two decades in prison and that their conduct was satisfactory.
The others who were released from prison on Saturday are Shanthan, Robert Payas, Jayakumar and Ravichandran.
Nalini and Ravichandran are from Tamil Nadu while the four others are Sri Lankan nationals.
The Sri Lankan natives -- Shanthan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar were shifted to the Tiruchi rehabilitation camp of Sri Lankan refugees.