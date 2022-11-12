Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: 6 convicts released from prison

Chennai: The six convicts who were jailed in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi have been released from prison on Saturday, officials said.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of all the six life-term convicts in view of the Tamil Nadu government’s recommendation.

In May, the top court had ordered the release of A.G. Perarivalan, who was sentenced to life imprisonment over the 1991 assassination of the former Prime Minister.