Rajiv Gandhi assassination case | SC grants bail to convict Perarivalan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday granted bail to A G Perarivalan who has been serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, taking note of his long incarceration of over 30 years and no history of complaint when out on parole.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai directed the convict, whose death penalty was commuted into life term in 2014, to report to local police station near Chennai in the first week of every month and ordered that the additional conditions for release would be decided by a local court there.