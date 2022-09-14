Rajnath conveys to US counterpart India’s concerns over sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday conveyed to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin India’s concerns over Washington’s decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet.

Singh apprised Austin about India’s concerns on Washington’s plans to provide the package worth USD 450 million during a telephonic conversation.

“I conveyed India’s concern at the recent US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet,” the defence minister said on Twitter.