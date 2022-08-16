Rajnath hands over key military systems to Army to boost combat capability in eastern Ladakh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday handed over to the Army a raft of home-grown military hardware including unmanned aerial systems, quick reaction fighting vehicles, patrol boats and surveillance equipment for boosting its overall combat capability in eastern Ladakh.

The other new equipment received by the Army are ‘Future Infantry Soldier as a System’, anti-personnel mine ‘Nipun’, infantry protected mobility vehicle, rugged and automatic communication system, upgraded sights system for tanks and advanced thermal imagers.

The new boats, Landing Craft Assault (LCA), equipped with advanced surveillance gadgets and other equipment, are being deployed to keep a strict vigil over the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh amid the lingering stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control.

The 134-km-long lake at an altitude of 13,900-feet is considered strategically significant. China controls around two-thirds of the lake. Last year, the Army had ordered 12 LCA boats to strengthen its existing fleets of vessels.