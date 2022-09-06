Rajnath, Jaishankar to visit Japan for ‘2+2’ dialogue: MEA

Singh began a visit to Mongolia on Monday and he will travel to Japan after concluding his three-day trip to the East Asian country.

The ‘2+2’ dialogue is taking place more than five months after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India for the annual India-Japan summit.

At the summit in New Delhi, Kishida announced an investment target of five trillion Yen (Rs 3,20,000 crore) in India over the next five years.

In the 2+2 dialogue, the two sides are expected to deliberate on ways to further expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence and security besides taking stock of the developments in the Indo-Pacific.