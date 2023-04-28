Rajnath Singh avoids handshake with Chinese counterpart at bilateral meet

This is the first visit by the Chinese Defence Minister following the border transgression in Galwan in mid-2020. Video footage of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's bilateral meeting with Tajik, Iranian and Kazakh counterparts showed them exchanging firm handshakes with all of them.

India's defence ministry in a statement said Minister Rajnath Singh categorically conveyed that the development of relations between India and China is premised on the "prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders".