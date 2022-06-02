Rajnath Singh holds talks with Israeli counterpart on defence co-production

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz in New Delhi on Thursday.

"A wide range of issues concerning bilateral, regional and defence industrial cooperation were discussed during the meeting. The two Ministers reviewed the existing military-to-military activities which have increased despite the challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic. They discussed ways to increase cooperation in all domains with a focus on Research & Development in future technologies and defence co-production," said a statement from Defence Ministry.