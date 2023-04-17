Rajnath Singh stresses for 'cultural security' in India at 'Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam'

Speaking at the most anticipated event which aims to highlight and rejuvenate the ties between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, and a step to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" vision; the Minister said, "Besides the security of borders, there is need for the cultural security." "You are aware of economic security, social security, food security, energy security, environment security and cyber security. Besides these, there is a dimension that also needs security. I will call this dimension cultural security," said Rajnath Singh.

The minister further said, "This confluence of Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu is not just a meeting of the people of the two states, but it is a holy festival of cultural prosperity of India."