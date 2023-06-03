Rajnath Singh to hold meeting with US, German counterparts next week

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a meeting with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin and German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius next week, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.

Rajnath Singh will hold a meeting with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on June 5. He will arrive on an official visit to India starting June 4. On June 6, Rajnath Singh will hold talks with German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, who is visiting India for a four-day visit.

The issues of bilateral defence cooperation, with a focus on industrial cooperation, are likely to be discussed during the two meetings, added the release.

Boris Pistorius will be on a four-day visit to India starting from June 5. He will arrive from Indonesia. Apart from his meeting with Rajnath Singh, Pistorius is likely to meet a few defence start-ups during an event organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) in New Delhi.