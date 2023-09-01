Rajnath Singh to visit Sri Lanka to review defence ties

During the visit, Rajnath will hold talks with Sri Lankan President and Defence Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, the Defence Ministry informed on Friday.

According to the ministry of defence the entire gamut of India’s defence ties with Sri Lanka will be reviewed during the meetings.

The Defence Minister will also visit Nuwara Elia in Central Sri Lanka and Trincomalee which is located in the eastern part of the country.