Rajnath Singh urges private sector to provide jobs to 60,000 soldiers retiring every year

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has appealed to the people to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, and urged the private sector to provide employment opportunities to about 60,000 soldiers who retire at young age every year.

Addressing the Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave here on Tuesday, he made a special mention of a soldier's message enshrined on the Kohima War Memorial in Nagaland, which read "When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today". He said it was a collective anf moral responsibility of the nation to help the soldiers and their families.

"Since independence, whether it was to win wars or counter-terrorist activities from across the border, our soldiers have given a befitting reply to all challenges with courage and promptness. In the process, many of them made the supreme sacrifice and many became physically disabled. The entire responsibility of their family rests on them. It is, therefore, our ultimate responsibility to come forward and support our soldiers and their families in every way possible. It is because of our brave soldiers, who are always alert at the borders, we sleep peacefully and live our lives without fear," said Rajnath.