Rajnath to attend ASEAN Defence Ministers meeting at Cambodia

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a two-day visit to Cambodia, beginning November 23, to attend the ninth ASEAN Defence Ministers Plus (ADMM Plus) meeting and hold bilateral talks.

Singh will be visiting Cambodia at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia Samdech Pichey Sena TEA Banh, the Defence Ministry said.

Singh is scheduled to address the forum on November 23 and also call on the Cambodian Prime Minister, said a defence ministry official.