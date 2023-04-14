Ram Madhav sends legal notice to former J-K Governor Satyapal Malik, seeks public apology within 48 hours

It stated, "In a conspiracy to defame my client the editors and interviewer have deliberately and maliciously defamed my client by imputing his involvement in some health insurance scheme."

Madhav stated that the claim made by Malik are baseless, disgraceful, and utter falsehood. This is nothing but an attempt to influence, albeit maliciously, an ongoing investigation into the matter related to Hydel Power Project that the CBI is conducting.

Ever since your interview was broadcasted, my client has been receiving phone calls and Twitter messages regarding the same. It is deeply disturbing for his regular work of nation-building of great importance. He is also receiving calls from many media groups and other organisations because of your act of gross misrepresentation of the facts and speaking untrue conjectures, stated the legal notice.

"Because of the baseless and unacceptable allegations made in the video interview his political image and credential among the masses are severely tainted, which may hurt him in future by creating negative prejudice," stated the lawyer through legal notice.

Recently Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera targeted Ram Madhav in Satyapal Malik's interview on a YouTube Channel and said, "Malik had claimed that a senior RSS functionary had offered him a bribe to clear two files related to 'Ambani' when he was the Jammu and Kashmir governor. Satyapal Malik in an interview had claimed the RSS functionary as Madhav."