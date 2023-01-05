Ram Mandir to be ready by January 2024: Amit Shah

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that Ram Mandir would be ready by January 1, 2024. The Minister said this while flagging off BJP's 8-day-long "Rath Yatra'' in Tripura.

He also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would come to power after the upcoming Assembly elections in Tripura with a two-thirds majority.

Weeks before the announcement of Assembly elections in Tripura, the ruling BJP initiated the 'Rath Yatra' across the state.

Shah also urged the people to book their tickets to go to Ayodhya where Ram Mandir would be ready by January 1 next year.